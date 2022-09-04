DENVER (KDVR) — This week “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with Sen. Michael Bennet to talk about a few topics including President Biden’s new student debt forgiveness plan.

Bennet said he disagrees with the plan from Biden and many others in his party.

“I think he drew the income thresholds at too high of a level,” Bennet said. “When families are struggling the way they are, two-thirds of the American people don’t have college educations, it seems to me this is not the right priority.”

