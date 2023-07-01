DENVER (KDVR) — Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Jason Dunn provided his insight on the impact of several political issues in the spotlight on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

An audio recording of former President Donald Trump from two years ago at his New Jersey club revealed more about the federal charges over his handling of classified documents.

“It’s pretty clear from the indictment that people in the room including I think the reporter who made that recording and apparently had told the president that he was being recorded,” Dunn said on “Colorado Point of View” this week.

Dunn said the decision on affirmative action that came down in the U.S. Supreme Court this week wasn’t a surprise.

“Race can be a factor in which wholistically someone has looked at and evaluated whether or not race played a role in who they are as a person and their character,” Dunn said.

