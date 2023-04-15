DENVER (KDVR) — While one of Colorado’s new representatives from the 8th Congressional District may be on the hot seat, candidates vying for the 3rd Congressional District could be in for another tight, controversial race.

The National Republican Congressional Committee listed Rep. Yadira Caraveo’s seat as one of 37 that are “vulnerable” in 2024.

Meanwhile, the conservative “American Action Network” launched a campaign last month pushing the congresswoman to vote for the House GOP’s “Lower Energy Costs Act,” which would increase domestic oil production, a key industry in the 8th District. She ultimately voted against it.

The latest poll, conducted by the left-leaning Global Strategy Group, shows Rep. Lauren Boebert tied with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch at 45%. The poll also found voters are leaning toward Republicans on a generic ballot by 11%.

“Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with Caraveo to discuss the Republican heat and had a striking conversation with political analysts from both sides of the fence on district topics and other issues.

The full episode aired at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 but you can watch it in the player above.