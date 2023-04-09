DENVER (KDVR) — A new mayor for the City of Denver will not be decided until after June 6, due to the necessary runoff between two final candidates – Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough.

Johnston sat down with “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro to discuss the issues in the Mile High City and his views on how to address them.

Johnston agrees with his opponent that one of Denver’s biggest issues was homelessness and he has some ideas on how to address it.

“I would, what we would call micro-communities, which is where you take vacant lots around the city, you can take half acre, acre lots, and you put 40 or 50 tiny homes on that site,” Johnston said on “Colorado Point of View.” “You can build them quickly. You can build them efficiently. You move people from encampments and from tents into these stable, dignified tiny homes. You have wrap-around services there, addiction support, mental health support, job training.”

“Colorado Point of View” analysts also broke down the chances of a repeat of 2022 in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch.

