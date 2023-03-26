DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas spoke about the issues with school safety and what needs to be done to improve it after two deans were shot by a student at East High School last week.

The Denver Public Schools board ruled to allow officers back on high school campuses for the remainder of the school year.

“We’re hoping they engage positively with students,” Thomas said. “Certainly, we believe their presence will calm the concerns of students and parents and certainly school staff.”

“Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro also discussed the recent bank failures, fighting inflation and much more with Rep. Joe Neguse.

Rep. Neguse also discussed the new bi-partisan fentanyl caucus he started this year. He also shared his thoughts on President Biden running for re-election in 2024.

