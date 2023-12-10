DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers are headed back to the state Capitol on Jan. 10 for the start of a new legislative session.

Gov. Jared Polis shared his priorities for lawmakers in 2024 on this week’s “Colorado Point of View,” talking about taxes and affordable housing. The governor also discussed the migrant crisis in Denver.

Meanwhile, an audit addresses issues with U.S. Postal Service delivery in Colorado’s mountain towns. U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo gets a win in Washington with a xylazine bill.

