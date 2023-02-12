DENVER (KDVR) — Congress is learning new details about the first Chinese balloon shot down over U.S. airspace earlier this month.

This week on “Colorado Point of View,” U.S. Rep. Jason Crow gives new insight. Crow is a member of the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees.

Crow also made a statement on gun control by inviting a man who helped stop the Club Q shooter to the State of the Union address this week. See what Crow had to say about a proposed nationwide assault weapons ban on this week’s show.

Watch the full episode in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.