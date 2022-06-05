DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots for the Colorado primaries go out in the mail Monday. On this edition of “Colorado Point of View”, Secretary of State Jena Griswold to talk about election security.

Several counties tested voting machines in the past week, giving the public a look inside the ballot counting process. But unfounded claims of widespread fraud and misconduct have continued since the 2020 election.

Also on this week’s show: President Joe Biden delivered a rare primetime national address on gun violence, urging congress to act. Our political panel discusses the chances of that happening.

