DENVER (KDVR) — This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, host Matt Mauro spoke with the Democrat looking to win the 8th Congressional District seat, state Rep. Dr. Yadira Caraveo.

Caraveo is taking on Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer. National forecasts show either Kirkmeyer with a slight advantage or a toss-up.

Our political analysts discuss the latest ad that a Republican group released attacking Sen. Michael Bennet, while Bennet released his own ad this week and what this means heading into November.

