DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser sat down with “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro to discuss abortion rights, the 12th District Attorney controversy, the rise in crime and other topics on this week’s episode.

FOX31’s Data Desk analyzed stats from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and those numbers show violent crime increased significantly in the last 14 years.

“We’ve worked hard on some critical prosecutions including homicides in Pueblo, efforts praying on the Asian community in Fort Collins and a bicycle theft ring in Boulder,” Weiser said. “We’ve worked hard to support law enforcement, providing mental health services, providing $5 million for recruitment and retention, working on how to improve training.”

