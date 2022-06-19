DENVER (KDVR) — Host Matt Mauro discusses the Jan. 6 committee and how a Democratic group is funding ads that promote a Republican candidate’s conservative views.

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, joined “Colorado Point of View” to talk about the Jan. 6 hearings.

Crow said Congress is addressing both the major economic issues facing the nation and the Jan. 6 riots.

Also on the show, a group called Democratic Colorado is paying for an ad that promotes Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks’ conservative views on many issues.

“What’s interesting about this is a common political tactic,” Democratic strategist and former White House advisor Andy Boian said. “It’s smart politics is what it is.”

