DENVER (KDVR) — Host Matt Mauro speaks with lawmakers on both sides of Congress about the fentanyl crisis, Denver’s air quality and other issues the state is facing.

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean and Speaker of the House Alec Garnett discuss these issues and FOX31/Channel 2’s Gabrielle Franklin explains bills to clean up the environment.

You can watch the full “Colorado Point of View” episode that aired on Channel 2 at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the player above.