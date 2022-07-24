DENVER (KDVR) — Host Matt Mauro speaks with a candidate running for the 7th Congressional District seat and discusses President Biden’s bout with COVID with other political strategists.

Republican and political newcomer Erik Aadland will take on Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen in November.

“I think these radical progressive policies don’t serve Colorado. They don’t serve the American people. It’s reflected in inflation. It’s reflected in national security issues and the unprecedented global instability,” Aadland said.

One question posed in this week’s episode was whether or not the president’s health could become an issue going into the November midterm election and even into 2024?

“The question is, is he up for the job? We’re two years into his term and things are not going well. His poll numbers are bad and there are significant problems in this country,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said.

