DENVER (KDVR) — This week on “Colorado Point of View,” host Matt Mauro sat down with Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl and our political analysts broke down the first debate in the governor’s race.

Governor Jared Polis and Ganahl traded attacks at the debate in Pueblo on the night of Sept. 28.

Ganahl is also reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It’s an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.

