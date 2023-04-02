DENVER (KDVR) — School safety is the focus of the nation again after another school shooting, just days after two administrators were shot at one of Denver’s largest high schools that’s seen a spate of recent gun violence.

Auon’tai Anderson, the board vice president for Denver Public Schools, joins “Colorado Point of View” this week to talk about keeping students safe, police in schools and more.

Meanwhile, a package of new gun bills are close to becoming in law in Colorado. The political panel joins the show to talk about the challenges these gun bills may face.

