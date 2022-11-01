DENVER (KDVR) — Booze is on the ballot this year in Colorado with three different propositions having to do with alcohol.

Colorado Point of View hears from all sides on the propositions that would make big changes to the state’s liquor laws, including allowing wine sales in grocery stores, third-party alcohol delivery and unlimited liquor licenses.

Also this week, our political panel breaks down the final debates in the state’s two biggest races.

