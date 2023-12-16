DENVER (KDVR) — The end of 2023 is near, which means the deadline approaches for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal to house 1,000 people.

Johnston joined “Colorado Point of View” this week to discuss the progress so far under the declared homeless emergency and what’s ahead for 2024. He also talked about public safety in the city, including plans to put dozens more officers on the streets.

Meanwhile, House Republicans opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. And several Colorado departments are holding onto millions in excess cash.

