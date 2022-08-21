DENVER (KDVR) — This week on “Colorado Point of View,” host Matt Mauro gets perspective from former U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Jason Dunn, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, on the FBI investigation at Mar-a-Lago.

As a former leader at the Department of Justice, he said every indication so far shows the department has gone through the legal process correctly.

Mauro discusses abortion issues and voting trends among Latino voters. Political reporter Gabrielle Franklin breaks down checking out U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s second official campaign advertisement that raises claims about his records on voting and fishing.

You can watch the full episode that aired on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in the player above.