DENVER (KDVR) — Election day is Tuesday, June 28.

In this week’s Colorado Point of View, Gabrielle Franklin Truth Checks a political ad about U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea.

Andy Boian, a Democratic strategist and presidential and gubernatorial senior adviser, and Michael Fields, a Republican strategist and director of the Advance Colorado Institute, joined host Matt Mauro to discuss the Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and several congressional primaries.

