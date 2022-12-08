DENVER (KDVR) — The Democratic National Committee announced a big, proposed change to the 2024 presidential primary, making South Carolina the first state in the nation to vote instead of the Iowa Caucus.

On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, political analysts discuss Colorado’s future role in presidential elections following the shakeup by the DNC. Colorado was one of 17 states vying to become the first to vote in the 2024 Democratic Party presidential primary. As of now, the state will still vote on Super Tuesday in 2024, along with several others.

“You have more states on one day, the individual states become less important,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and former DNC member Andy Boian said. “But I like Super Tuesday as a Colorado date. It just happens to be more relevant to Colorado.”

“Colorado being on Super Tuesday makes sense,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “Colorado is not a swing state right now and so it has a lot less of a say. I think it will remain right in the middle of the pack.”

