DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Republican Party is reeling after major losses across the state in the 2022 midterm elections. Now a candidate is coming forward to become the new chair while the current chair decides on her future.

On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown talks about her future and the future of the Republican party in the state.

Burton Brown was first elected as Colorado GOP chair in 2021. Her two-year term ends in March. Anchor Matt Mauro asked if she would run again in 2023.

“I’ll be making that announcement later this month,” Burton Brown said. “Whoever is elected to run the party, we have to continue what we’ve begun to build as Republicans in Colorado, and that’s having a unique Colorado brand as Republicans.”

This week, a four-time congressional candidate became one of the first to announce his candidacy to become Colorado GOP chair. Casper Stockham made that announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

“My plan is simple” I call it ‘Operation OUST.’ It stands for outreach, unite, support and train,” Stockham said at an event in Arapahoe County. “If we start doing those four things, well, we will start winning elections and growing our base.”

Burton Brown said on average, Republican turnout in Colorado was higher than Democrats and unaffiliated voters. The problem, she said, is Republicans in Colorado need to work even harder to get out the vote.

“We need the message to stop coming that says maybe your vote doesn’t count. That’s false, and we need to make sure people trust that their vote counts and Republicans turn those ballots in,” Burton Brown said. “We have to get people in the Republican party not to dwell solely on the past. You don’t win future elections if you sit at home.”

Watch the full interview with Burn Brown on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.