DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows fentanyl seizures are starting to decrease as we head into fall.

Back in April, authorities seized more than 3,100 pounds of fentanyl, but now the number is closer to 1,700 pounds. That is slightly less than the same time last year.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Colorado Congressman Ken Buck and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, blame the influx of fentanyl on our streets to migrants crossing the border. Buck previously told Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, “When people die of fentanyl poisoning, it’s your fault.”

Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen reacted to the data this week on Colorado Point of View, months after her first bill was introduced to investigate cartels bringing fentanyl into the U.S.

The Democrat said that what Buck addressed was stigma rhetoric and misinformation.

She added, “We absolutely need security at the border. We do have significant security at the border, that’s why cartels don’t actually use the border for trafficking.”

The freshman congresswoman said instead, “Almost 90% of the fentanyl that is coming into the U.S. is coming through our ports.”

Pettersen then went in-depth about how fentanyl is coming across our border.

