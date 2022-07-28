DENVER (KDVR) — The race for Colorado’s attorney general is getting more attention following recent comments by incumbent Phil Weiser at a recent debate.

Weiser is taking on Republican and 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner.



Part of a clip of Weiser’s comments on car thefts is getting attention on social media. At the debate, Weiser talked about how some counties are doing a better job than others at keeping people in jail.

“After someone commits a third or fourth car theft in say three months, they should be kept in,” Weiser said.

But one of our analysts said the comment was taken out of context. Democratic strategist Andy Boian said Weiser was discussing personal recognizance bonds.

“Right now you’re able to steal a car, get out the same day. And then some are being re-arrested the same day for stealing a second car,” Boian said. “What (Weiser) was referring to is that those things should stop, period.”

“The fact that we’re number one in auto thefts in the country and that they’re up 173%, if you steal three or four in three months, it’s ridiculous,” political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “You should go to jail if you steal a car.”

More analysis about the attorney general race and the latest economic data will be on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.