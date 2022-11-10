DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s brand new 8th Congressional District was expected to be one of the closest and most heated races in the nation, and it did not disappoint. It took almost 24 hours after polls closed to get a winner.

On Colorado Point of View this Sunday, Democrat Yadira Caraveo sits down for her first one-on-one interview since her win in the 8th District.

“It’s still something that’s really sinking in,” Caraveo said. “I’m incredibly honored to have been elected to the new 8th Congressional District and in particular, the first Latina to represent the state.”

What will U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo’s priorities be?

Inflation and the economy were the top issues on the minds of voters for the 2022 midterm elections. Caraveo said Congress can help by passing legislation to help lower everyday expenses.

“I’m proud to have worked on a lot of those issues here in Colorado, whether we’re looking at affordable housing, making sure that we’re protecting renters from exorbitant fees, making sure we’re addressing the cost of health care, especially around health insurance and pharmaceuticals,” Caraveo said.

So how would Congress help pay for some of that legislation? Could a tax hike be on the table?

“That would be something I have to analyze. I’m not interested in raising taxes for working families,” Caraveo said. “That is something I have made sure was a priority at the state legislature as well.”

Watch the full, exclusive interview with Congresswoman-elect Yadira Caraveo on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.