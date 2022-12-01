DENVER (KDVR) — Republicans will take over the house in the 118th Congress in January. But who will lead the party as the next speaker of the House?

The next Congress and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s new role for House Republicans are discussed this Sunday morning in a wide-ranging, exclusive interview on Colorado Point of View.

Lauren Boebert on Kevin McCarthy, policy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy won the votes to be the nominee for speaker, but some conservative members are now trying to sink his nomination.

“We fundamentally need to change the way the House operates,” Boebert said. “There are demands that we are certainly negotiating right now. And I’ve told Leader McCarthy that I’m not committed to him at this time.”

Boebert’s Republican colleagues elected her to serve on the Republican Policy Committee for the next Congress. She will serve as representative for the 10th Region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

The committee serves as an advisory group for the House Republican Conference and helps shape policy proposals. Boebert said she is focused on delivering the conservative policies Republicans ran on in 2022.

“That means fighting the army of 87,000 IRS agents the democrats funded. I want them defunded,” Boebert said on Colorado Point of View. “It means reinstating the brave men and women who were removed for not taking the COVID vaccine. Securing the southern border and stopping the flow of fentanyl.”

