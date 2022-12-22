DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has never been afraid to share her opinions. But now she is turning her attention to one of her conservative colleagues. This comes as Republicans prepare to take over the House when the 118th Congress begins in just days.

This Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View,” the political panel discusses the rift between Boebert and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, over the next speaker of the house.

Lauren Boebert vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Boebert appeared at the conservative Turning Point USA conference this week and was asked about Greene’s support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker.

“I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in,” Boebert said about Greene’s support for McCarthy. “I don’t believe in this, just like I don’t believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and all of this.”

Greene responded to those comments on Twitter, saying, “She gladly takes our money, but when she’s been asked, Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.”

When asked for a response to Greene, Boebert’s office sent a quote from an article by The Daily Caller.

“I’ve been asked to explain MTG’s belief in Jewish space lasers, why she showed up to a white supremacist’s conference, and now why she’s blindly following Kevin McCarthy and I’m not going to go there,” Boebert said.

What’s next for GOP leadership in Washington?

The political panel was unsurprisingly split on what this means for Republicans as they take back the House in 2023.

“The problem is the Republican Party is split directly in half. There are right-wing Republicans that are Trump followers regardless, McCarthy followers regardless of what happens,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “And then there are those moderates, or even more reasonable Republicans, that pull back and decide, ‘Do we have the best person in place to lead right now?’ And I don’t think they do.”

“You have maybe 10 or so holdouts who want concessions in order to vote for McCarthy, and I think you’re going to see some of those concessions,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “I think McCarthy is going to go in with some of those concessions, but ultimately he ends up as speaker.”

Watch the full discussion on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.