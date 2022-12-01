DENVER (KDVR) — The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term.

This Sunday morning in a wide-ranging, exclusive interview with Boebert on Colorado Point of View, the representative discusses the mass shooting tragedy at Club Q and the next Congress, where Republicans will have the majority in the House.

Boebert defends past comments about LGBTQ community

Boebert took criticism from the LGBTQ and Colorado Springs community following the deadly shooting at Club Q for some of her past comments toward the LGBTQ community. That includes a tweet from July where she accused a Biden administration official of “grooming” children to become transgender.

Colorado Point of View anchor Matt Mauro directly addressed those criticisms with Boebert. She said she condemns any violence that targets people for their sexual orientation. But she said she is against the encouragement of young people to undergo gender-affirming treatment.

“We have children going to drag bars putting dollar bills in the thongs or lingerie of grown men,” Boebert said. “This is the sexualization of our children that I will always stand up against. I will not apologize for standing up against this. What an adult chooses to do in their lives, that’s fine. Just leave our children out of it.”

In Colorado, anyone under the age of 18 seeking gender-affirming care must have the consent of a parent to undergo treatment. Also in Colorado, schools are not required to teach sex education. But schools that choose to teach it must include instruction on sexual orientation, consent, pregnancy outcomes and sexually transmitted diseases.

Boebert on the red flag law and Club Q

The suspect in the Club Q shooting did have a past run-in with law enforcement in Colorado Springs. The suspect’s mother called police after she was threatened with a homemade bomb in 2021. Many, including Boebert, questioned why Colorado’s red flag law wasn’t used.

“Why did this (person) have a firearm if we have red flag laws in the state of Colorado?” Boebert said. “I’m not in favor of red flag laws. It’s just pointing out the hypocrisy of using this against law-abiding citizens, having this law on the books, which is completely unconstitutional. But then where it could have potentially matter, it wasn’t used.”

