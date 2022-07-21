DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The 79-year-old posted a video on Twitter, saying he’s double-vaccinated and double-boosted.

The White House said he is also taking Paxlovid and has very mild symptoms.

But the positive test comes just a day after the president surprisingly said he has cancer, in reference to oil slicks in Delaware. The White House later walked back the comment, saying President Biden had non-melanoma skin cancer.

But could the President’s health become an issue going into the November midterm election and even into 2024? Our political analysts discuss that on our political program, Colorado Point of View.

“Every president has gaffes. The president did have melanoma and he had it removed,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “He made a gaffe, absolutely, as each president does. We can go back to Trump if we want and we can talk about gaffes as well.”

“The question is, is he up for the job? We’re two years into his term and things are not going well. His poll numbers are bad and there are significant problems in this country,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “I think the signs, as we watch him speak, as we watch him make decisions, I just don’t think he up for the job right now.”

You can watch the full discussion on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.