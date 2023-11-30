DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of migrants are currently staying in Denver shelters after nearly 29,000 asylum seekers came to the Mile High City in the last year.

The influx has caused the city of Denver to spend more than $32 million in support. The federal government has reimbursed fewer than a million dollars, although it has promised up to $9 million in aid.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet talked about the issue this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

“We will continue to fight as we always have for communities that need that kind of reimbursement,” the Democrat said.

But he also looked ahead to long-term solutions.

“We’ve got to recognize that there is now a billions of dollar enterprise of these mostly Mexican gangs that are smuggling people from all over the world to the southern border of the United States,” Bennet said.

Bennet: US needs ‘rational immigration process’

He argues the federal government will need to disincentivize those gangs, adding it’s key to work with law enforcement.

“We’ve got to create a rational immigration process in this country, again, that can allow people that are trying to migrate here through the proper channels to come here and work,” Bennet said.

