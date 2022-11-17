DENVER (KDVR) — It was a race in Colorado that some believed could be close. In the end, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet easily cruised to reelection in the 2022 midterms.

On Colorado Point of View this Sunday, anchor Matt Mauro talks with Bennet about what’s next after he and his fellow Democrats were able to keep control of the Senate.

The most important issue in the 2022 midterm elections was the economy and high inflation.

“I think for the next two months the most important thing for (Congress) is to begin to implement the things we passed in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Bennet said. “Requirements that Medicare negotiate drug prices for seniors, caps medical prices at $2,000 and insulin prices at $35.”

Another major hurdle Congress will face soon is a potential government shutdown. Government funding is set to run out on Dec. 16. Bennet said he does not believe we will see a government shutdown in the final days of 2022.

“I’ve seen enough of these over the time I’ve been here to sort of have a feeling for when we’re heading for a shutdown and when we’re not heading for a shutdown,” Bennet said. “I think cooler heads will prevail.”

Bennet mentioned former President Donald Trump several times on the campaign trail and even tried to run against him in the 2020 presidential election. So if President Joe Biden did not run in 2024, would Bennet try again?

“We’ll look at it at the time,” Bennet said.

Watch the full, one-on-one interview with Bennet on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.