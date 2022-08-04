DENVER (KDVR) — More money is pouring into Colorado’s U.S. Senate race. A Republican group released a new ad attacking Sen. Michael Bennet, while Bennet released his own ad this week.

Our political analysts discuss what this means heading into November this Sunday on Colorado Point of View.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a new ad that claims Bennet votes with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, tying him to the President’s poor approval rating.

Bennet also released his second ad of the general campaign, showing how he appeals to unaffiliated voters. The ad buy in Denver and Colorado Springs cost his campaign $600,000.

“He’s spending money right now, but it doesn’t seem like he’s taking that seriously,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “These ads he has, he’s fishing, he’s hiking, he’s hanging out. If I were him, I’d probably be taping me sitting at a desk trying to figure out how to fix inflation.”

“I think the Republican party sees Colorado, while Mitch McConnell says ‘competitive,’ I don’t think they see it as that competitive,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. ”I really think they’re going to spend some more money here, but I think they’re going to see Senator Bennet win this race.”

