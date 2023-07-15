DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora may soon cut ties with the Denver Police Department.

The two agencies have an agreement to help each other during extraordinary circumstances. But now, Aurora claims the deal is unfair.

"Colorado Point of View" took a closer look at the issue in this week's episode.

The issue is not about day-to-day crime but about those large, few-and-far-between events where one city needs a lot of help from the other — in this case, the 2020 protests.

Denver Police asked Aurora to send officers to help, and now some of them are being sued by protesters. Aurora argues because Denver was in charge, with out-of-town officers following Denver’s commands, Denver should be responsible to defend those officers in court.

Unless Denver agrees to that, Aurora has threatened not to send help going forward.

What an end to Denver-Aurora police agreement could mean

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler, who was the district attorney in Aurora during the protests, said the spat has the potential to create some safety issues. But he said he hopes the two sides can agree before that happens.

“If your neighbor down the street, their house is on fire and they say … please come help me, but oh, by the way if you do something wrong inside my house, you’re on your own to defend yourself from any claims — you might say, ‘Maybe I’m not running to the fire,” Brauchler said.

