DENVER (KDVR) — The extreme cold is highlighting the statewide issue of homelessness as cities along the Front Range quickly put plans in place to help those experiencing homelessness during the recent arctic blast.

Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan, and much more, on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday.

Aurora makes agreement with Douglas County

Aurora City Council passed a plan for what Coffman calls a “navigation center” to help homeless individuals find the resources they need all in one place with a “work-first” approach. Coffman said it will likely take about two to three years to get up and running.

The city will first ask the state for funding from the American Recovery Plan. Coffman tweeted about an agreement with Douglas County, where the county will help with funding the navigation center. In exchange, the county can send unhoused individuals to that new center. But Coffman was at odds with Douglas County sending homeless people to other communities.

“They’ve hired what they call ‘navigators’ to find them places outside of Douglas County. I have a problem with that,” Coffman said. “I’m going to ask the General Assembly and I want to talk to the governor soon about passing a law that says no jurisdiction or local government can export their homeless, using public resources, to another jurisdiction or local government without the consent of that local government.”

Coffman also discussed the search for a permanent police chief. Watch the full interview on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.