DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the City of Aurora shows violent crime is trending down.

Compared to September 2022, murder rates have dropped nearly 7%. During the last year, aggravated assaults have also gone down more than 12% and robberies have dropped by 36%.

Despite the trend, Aurora is still dealing with violent crime and a lot of the time either the victim or the suspects are teenagers or even kids.

In March, 13-year-old Phoenix Day was shot and killed outside the Town Center of Aurora Mall following a fight between a different group of teens.

Following that incident, Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed the judicial system for out-of-control juvenile crime, saying “the fact that we are chasing or arresting people and they’re going in one door and out the other. And this is what happens folks get hurt and killed.”

Acevedo then encouraged people to demand accountability from legislators.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman told Colorado Point of View he agreed with Acevedo at the time, adding, “The legislature has reduced what they call the cap on juvenile detention beds to where judges have no choice because they have no place to put very violent young people who are arrested, but to put them back on the street, because we can’t hold them in the adult system.”

Coffman said he met with the mayors of Denver and Colorado Springs before the elections earlier this year and they requested that Gov. Polis add more beds at juvenile detention centers as part of an agenda to reduce crime.

The Republican added, “There was an increase. I still don’t think it’s enough.”

