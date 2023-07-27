DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was touring the state in recent weeks to hear from communities that will be directly affected by a proposed merger between two of the state’s largest grocery store chains.

Weiser is talking about the concerns on Colorado Point of View this week, saying “some consumers, for example Gunnison, where we started out say ‘we have one Safeway store, and we have one City Market store. I worry if they merge, that means one supply chain.’”

It’s not just shoppers though, Weiser said workers worry there could be layoffs, despite both companies saying that won’t be the case. He added that suppliers were also concerned there would be less business if it’s more concentrated.

Weiser said he’s been going to communities that will see major impacts because he needs to analyze concerns, evaluate the evidence and decide whether his office will challenge the merger.

He could block the deal between the companies if he believes it’s anti-competitive, he said.

“I might be working with other AGs. We’re actually doing a multi-state collaboration. I might work with the federal trade commission, but that is the authority our office has,” Weiser said. “If the parties are able to come up with a settlement that we believe is enforceable and effective and addresses the competition concerns, that’s another option as well.”

