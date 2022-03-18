Colorado Point of View

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
78°
LIVE NOW
FOX31 News at 4:00
Denver
78°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Streams
On-Demand Video
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
News
Local News
National/World
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Data Desk
Marshall Fire
Politics
Health
Money
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Outdoor Colorado
Black History Month
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Automotive News
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
Live updates: Evacs ordered for fire near Estes Park
Live
FedEx Corp. founder to step down as CEO in June
Free home school program jump-starts career paths
Video
Empower Field fire damage could take a while to repair
Weather
Denver Weather Radar
Denver Hourly Forecast
Closings & Delays
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Denver Temperature Map
Air Quality Report & Forecast
Colorado Wildfire Map
Colorado Fire Restrictions
Traffic Map
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos | Orange & Blue Report
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
Fiala scores in OT to send Wild to 3-2 win over Avalanche
Top Stories
Jokic scores 35 in Nuggets’ 113-107 win over Oklahoma …
Top Stories
Suns clinch top seed with 140-130 win in Denver
Makar makes 2 goals break, Avs beat Flyers 6-3
Empower Field fire sparks memories of 2002 blaze
Video
Rockies trade Tapia to Blue Jays for Grichuk
Great Day Colorado
About GDC
Contact GDC
Download GDC Video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Business Spotlight
Deals
Contests
Newsletters
Community
Remarkable Women of Denver
Project Roadblock
On TV
TV Schedules
NFL: How games on TV are decided
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at KDVR & KWGN
About
News Team
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Paid Programming
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
KDVR/KFCT/KWGN-TV EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Search
Please enter a search term.
Colorado Point of View
Jill Biden attends DNC fundraiser in Denver
Top Colorado Point of View Headlines
Superior lowers rebuild fees, Louisville doesn’t
5 memorable moments in Jackson’s confirmation hearings
Denver police chief ‘disappointed’ by fentanyl bill
Bill to protect mobile home residents advances
Jackson confirmation likely despite GOP darts
Universal pre-K measure moves swiftly through Capitol
More Colorado Point of View
Jackson pressed on critical race theory in hearing
New bill to fight fentanyl crisis proposed
Abortion rights bill passes Senate, heads to Polis
Bill aimed to protect car owners from tow companies
Veteran lawmaker trying to help disabled community
Bill passes, expanding oversight for funeral homes
Bill would protect sex workers who report assault