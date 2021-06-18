Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A local couple, both of them in law enforcement, say they are the victims of a hate crime after someone stole and destroyed a Pride flag from their home — twice.

Jane Harmer and Kristi Peterson have been together for 18 years. They have lived in the same neighborhood in Thornton for 16 years. And they say this year is the first that they have been the victims of vandalism involving their Pride decorations.