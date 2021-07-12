Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
Live Streams
On-Demand Video
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
🔴 Redwine Murder Trial
News
Local News
National/World
Coronavirus
Traffic
Problem Solvers
Data Desk
Politics
Health
Money
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Remarkable Women
Reviews
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Top Stories
Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds
Take a look inside the Denver hub monitoring the city during All-Star Week
Video
Defense expert in Redwine murder trial says blood evidence does not show a violent act in the home
Family still looking for Thornton girl missing for 5 years
Gallery
Weather
Denver Weather Radar
Denver Hourly Forecast
Closings & Delays
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Colorado Wildfire Map
Colorado Fire Restrictions
Traffic Map
Pinpoint Weather Beast
All-Star Game
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
MLB All-Star Game in Denver
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Community Calendar
TV Schedules
Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Newsletters
Search
Search
Search
Harlem Globetrotters Contest
Contests
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 11:59 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2021 / 05:23 PM MDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Most Read
Denver police release new details, mug shots of 4 people arrested with guns and drugs near Coors Field
Video
Suspects in Maven Hotel arrest say they don’t know why so many guns were there
Video
Home Run Derby prices squeak above All-Star Game
Video
Man in Aurora shoots at police; Authorities find fake bomb in his home
Video
Semi-truck rollover traps driver, spills lumber on ramp near Morrison
Video
McGregor Square rolls out the Purple Carpet for 2021 MLB All-Stars
Video
Plague kills 10-year-old in La Plata County
Top Stories
Man in Aurora shoots at police; Authorities find fake bomb in his home
Video
MLB All-Star auction lets fans own a piece of baseball history — like this Babe Ruth bat
Video
Could National League break a spell tonight?
Video
Semi-truck rollover traps driver, spills lumber on ramp near Morrison
Video
Staying hot and hazy with storms returning to forecast
Video
Why will I-70 be closed through Glenwood Canyon if there’s a flash flood warning?
Video
More Home Page Top Stories