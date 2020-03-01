Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Hidden History
Top Stories
Police: 5 shot north of Brighton, 3 men sought as suspects
Top Stories
US 36 eastbound closed for crash
Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
8-year-old Berthoud boy receives award for saving family from fire
Video
5 popular JeffCo parks closed due to muddy conditions
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
The Big Game
Japan 2020
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About Us
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Enter to WIN a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to Dinosaur Adventure!
Contests
Posted:
Mar 1, 2020 / 02:53 PM MST
/
Updated:
Feb 28, 2020 / 02:56 PM MST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks
Follow storm’s progress with Interactive Radar
Police: 5 shot north of Brighton, 3 men sought as suspects
Weather
Evans man out nearly $10,000 from Craigslist scam
Video
Snow showers move in Sunday afternoon
Video
Glenwood Springs mother charged for exposing 23-month-old daughter to meth
Top Stories
Police: 5 shot north of Brighton, 3 men sought as suspects
Snow showers move in Sunday afternoon
Video
Hundreds prepare to climb Denver’s tallest building Sunday morning
Video
Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
Judge denies extreme risk protection order filed by inmate against Weld County sheriff
Video
The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks
More Home Page Top Stories