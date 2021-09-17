Chile Festival Sweepstakes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Leading up to sentencing for one of the STEM School HIghands Ranch shooters, supporters for victim Kendrick Castillo showed up alongside Kendrick's family.

A Jeep convoy of more than 20 different types of Jeeps met up about 15 minutes away from the Robert A. Christensen Justice Center in Castle Rock to follow John and Maria Castillo there. The Castillos led the way in Kendrick's green Jeep.