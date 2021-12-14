Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 All Inclusive VIP Experience Ticket Giveaway!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An adorable pup was rescued from a cliff on Fountain Creek last week by the local animal law enforcement.

Officers Barker and Johnson of ALE were called when a dog was reported to be stuck on a cliff off of Fountain Creek Wednesday afternoon. The dog was stuck on a ledge around 50 feet above the creek. The officers were able to locate a way to get to the stranded animal.