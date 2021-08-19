Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
Live Streams
On-Demand Video
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
News
Local News
National/World
Coronavirus
Traffic
Problem Solvers
Data Desk
Politics
Health
Money
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Back To School
Seen on FOX31
Reviews
Seen on Channel 2
Top Stories
‘River Dave’ secures housing for the winter after New Hampshire cabin burned down
Four officers injured after responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque
Video
I-70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon due to ‘rapid shifts in weather forecast’
Video
CDPHE seeing increase of child hospitalization due to respiratory viruses, COVID
Video
Weather
Denver Weather Radar
Denver Hourly Forecast
Closings & Delays
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Air Quality Report & Forecast
Colorado Wildfire Map
Colorado Fire Restrictions
Traffic Map
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Community Calendar
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
TV Schedules
Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Newsletters
Search
Search
Search
Affordable Arts Ticket Giveaway
Contests
Posted:
Aug 19, 2021 / 12:00 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2021 / 09:58 AM MDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Most Read
‘One of the worst perpetrators our community has seen’ Child sex offender sentenced to 126 years
‘I feel sick’: Police impersonator targeting women on I-25
Video
Standoff as man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
Video
Loveland police shot developmentally delayed 19-year-old suffering mental health crisis, attorney says
Wanted suspect taken into custody without incident by ICE agents, US Marshals
During campaign, Lauren Boebert didn’t disclose husband’s income from energy firm
I-70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon due to ‘rapid shifts in weather forecast’
Video
Top Stories
I-70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon due to ‘rapid shifts in weather forecast’
Video
Standoff as man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
Video
16-year-old arrested in Fort Collins suspected in July murder
Cold front arrives in Colorado Thursday with flash flooding, strong t-storms
Video
‘One of the worst perpetrators our community has seen’ Child sex offender sentenced to 126 years
Snow possible for Colorado 14ers Thursday; How early do flakes usually fly in Denver?
Video
More Home Page Top Stories