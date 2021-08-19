Affordable Arts Ticket Giveaway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says four officers are injured following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. Police say this was a robbery gone wrong at the Dutch Brothers near Mountain and Juan Tabo.

Police say one suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. Several others have been detained. However, they are still searching the area for another suspect. They a looking for a Hispanic male in his 20s who was last seen wearing dark clothing. He may have been wearing a black hoodie or beanie. They also say he was seen walking westbound away from Dutch Brothers.