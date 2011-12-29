Contact FOX31 Denver & Channel 2

FOX31 Denver KDVR-TV
Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN-TV
100 East Speer Blvd.
Denver, Colorado 80203
Main line: 303-595-3131
Tip line: 303-566-7575
Newsroom: 303-566-7600
General Comments & Feedback: Contact FOX31 KDVR or Channel 2 KWGN.
News Tips & Story Ideas: Click here to send yours to our newsroom.
Photos & Videos: Click here to share your photos and videos.
Press Releases: How your business or organization can reach our newsroom.
For commercial, paid footage of KDVR/KWGN stories and archive (not viewer requests), please email license@tribunemedia.com.
More Ways to Contact Us:
Closed Captions: Contact us with questions or concerns with Closed Captioning.
Email Alerts: Click here to sign up.
NFL Games on FOX31 Denver: Click here to learn how games are chosen.
Problem Solvers: Click here to contact the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
Public File: Click here for help with our FCC Public File.
Serving Those Who Serve: Click here to nominate a hero.
Uncle Dan Wants You! Send a story idea to Dan Daru
“Weather Beast” School Visits: Have a Pinpoint Weather meteorologist visit.
Windows 2 Colorado: Upload a photo that you would like us to use in Studio 2.