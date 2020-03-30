YMCA of Metro Denver offering free childcare for essential workers

The YMCA of Metro Denver is responding to the urgent needs in the local community by providing free, full-day childcare for families of first responders, medical personnel and all essential workers who need care for their kids to enable them to perform their jobs and support their families. Parents who wish to utilize the program do not need to be YMCA members.

YMCA staff will take extraordinary precautions: kids will sanitize hands upon arrival and throughout the day, staff will monitor children to look for symptoms of COVID-19 with nurses on call, and the facilities will be cleaned throughout the day. The program will provide kids with arts, crafts, fun and games, physical activities, support with e-learning and supervision from the YMCA’s experienced, expert staff.

Emergency childcare is offered Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. All parents must register their child’s participation in the YMCA’s childcare program online in advance.

The following four YMCA of Metro Denver locations providing free childcare for essential wokers:

● Schlessman Family YMCA – 3901 E. Yale Ave., Denver

● Susan M. Duncan Family YMCA – 6350 Eldridge St., Arvada

● Southlands Teen Center – 6295 S. Main St., #104, Aurora

● Southwest Family YMCA – 5181 W. Kenyon Blvd., Denver

● Glendale Sports Center – 4500 E. Kentucky Ave., Glendale

For more information, click here.

