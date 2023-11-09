Date: Friday, November 30th, 2023, at 7:00PM

Location: Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley, CO – 701 10th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show coming to you this Fall! With special guest Mark Walberg from Antique Roadshow contestants will get the chance to win big prizes like trips to Paris, Hawaii or cash. Want a chance to spin the wheel? Contestants will be randomly selected from the audience to go on stage and step into the game. If solving puzzles is your thing, grab your tickets today! Wheel of Fortune Live