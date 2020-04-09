Weather at Home: science experiments for kids

Being cooped up at home is tough for kids, but keeping them entertained and learning is even tougher. Luckily, Meteorologist Jessica Lebel has put together at-home experiments to make learning from home fun! Below is a list of weather based experiments you can do at home:

Weather at Home: DIY rain gauge

Weather at Home: DIY Wind Vane

Weather at Home: How to make a cloud in a jar

Weather at Home: How to make homemade snow

Weather at Home: How to create a tornado in a bottle

Weather at Home: How to calculate how far you are from lightning

