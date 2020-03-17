Ways to keep your kids entertained and engaged

With families spending more time at home together, keeping children engaged and entertained is both challenging and important. Thankfully, there are plenty of isolation-friendly resources to keep the kiddos learning during this highly unusual time!

Mile High on the Cheap – live streaming activities

Mile High on the Cheap has cultivated a list of kids activities that will be live streamed on a variety of platforms. You can find the full list and schedule of live streams by clicking here.

Scholastic free online classes

Scholastic is providing free online classes to ensure children can continue to learn during this downtime. Classes provided range from pre-kindergarten to 6th grade and above. Click here for the free Scholastic online classes.

National Geographic Kids

National Geographic Kids features educational games, videos and content. Kids can learn about animals and the world virtually by visiting www.kids.nationalgeographic.com/

Time for Kids

The magazine publisher Time offers educational material for all elementary school aged children through their Time for Kids platform . Visit www.timeforkids.com for more.

Zoo/aquarium live webcams

Going to the zoo or aquarium is a family favorite for most so why not enjoy a taste of the wild virtually! Many zoos and aquariums offer free live streaming webcams to catch a variety of critters in action. Here are a few:

San Diego Zoo

Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Monterey Bay Aquarium

Aquarium of the Pacific