Ways you can help

As many are feeling the effects of a “new normal”, the need for volunteers and other forms of help is at an all time high. Below are various ways you can make a difference in your community:

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is stepping up assistance to the growing number of individuals and families in need, and they need your help. If you can spare a few hours, please consider volunteering by packing boxes or helping connect Coloradans with resources. Here are the details:

Food Box Assembly

Resource Navigators

Donating Blood

The wake of coronavirus has shutdown over 1,400 blood drives, resulting in nearly 41,000 lost donations. Blood banks such as American Red Cross and Vitalant have stressed the urgent need for blood donations and are welcoming anyone who is healthy and willing to donate. Donating blood is safe and all the proper precautions are taken when donating, including checking the temperature of any donor before they enter and proper disinfecting methods. Here is where you can donate blood:

American Red Cross

Children’s Hospital

Vitalant

Help Colorado Now

The State of Colorado has launched a volunteer effort in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to learn more.