Who: Family Promise of Greater Denver

What: Walk for Stability

When: Saturday, June 4th, 8AM to 12PM

Where: Sloan’s Lake, W Byron Place and Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212

Join Family Promise of Greater Denver on the Walk for Stability to spread awareness about the homeless crisis in Denver and raise money to help those in our community that need our support.

There is a growing demand for homeless services in Denver, especially for families. Over 2000 children and their families are facing homelessness in Denver. Family Promise has been supporting these and other families on their path to stability for 25 years and continues to expand their services to support this growing need.

Proceeds from this year’s walk will help Family Promise of Greater Denver support families in the community with items such as rental assistance, providing meals, and a spectrum of other services as they work to obtain permanent stability.

To learn more about Family Promise of Greater Denver’s mission and to register for this year’s walk, please visit https://www.classy.org/event/walk-for-stability/e394890.