Virtual St. Jude Walk/Run – 9/19

Who: St. jude

What: Virtual St. Jude Walk/Run

When: September 19th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to continually support St. Jude as they take the St. Jude Walk and Run virtual! Stay safe and distanced while supporting this worthy cause.

Join us on September 19th during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for the St. Jude Walk/Run to raise money for childhood cancer research for the kids of St. Jude and kids with cancer in our community.

Register today for the 5k Walk/Run and start a team, join a team or participate as an individual. Your fundraising makes it possible for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

For more information and to register, click here.